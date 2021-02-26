New York State COVID-19 hospitalizations reach lowest level since December 12

Western New York has the lowest rate of COVID patients as percent of the region's population at 0.01 percent.

On Friday, New York State announced that the statewide number of COVID-19 patients has dropped to its lowest level since December 12. Western New York also has the lowest rate of COVID-19 patients as a percentage of the region's population in the state.

There are currently 5,626 people hospitalized statewide for COVID-19, including 1,132 patients in the ICU and 771 of those patients intubated or on a ventilator.

The statewide positivity rates are also hitting new lows. The daily positivity rate was its lowest since November 21, at 2.82 percent on Thursday, and the seven-day positivity average is 3.22, the lowest it has been since November 26.

Hospitalizations statewide saw a net change of -529 from last week. COVID-19 patients are in hospitals in 53 counties.

As for hospitals locally, in Western New York, 0.01 percent of the region's population is a COVID-19 patient. That's the lowest rate in the state, shared only by the Capital and Central New York regions.

Additionally, in Western New York, 38 percent of hospital beds are available within seven days, and 39 percent of ICU beds are available.

On Thursday, 95 people died from the virus statewide. This includes two people in Erie County and one person in Orleans County.

So far, during the pandemic, 38,321 people have died in New York from the virus.