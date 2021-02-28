NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop; hits lowest point since December 9

According to the recent data from the state, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York dropped to 5,259 on Saturday.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office released the latest COVID-19 data Sunday, showing the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York State continue to improve.

According to the recent data from the state, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York dropped to 5,259 on Saturday, which is the lowest this number has been since December 9, 2020.

Here in the Western New York region, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a slight increase Saturday. However, that number continues to remain low.

As of Saturday, 196 people were hospitalized in Western New York, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population. The state reports that 37 percent of hospital beds would be available within seven days under a "surge plan."

According to the governor's office, the statewide positivity rate also dropped Saturday.

Of the 273,720 tests reported to the state, 7,580 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 2.77 percent. This is the lowest single-day average reported by New York since November 21, 2020.

Meanwhile, the statewide seven-day average percent positive rate also decreased. As of Saturday the seven-day average was 3.14 percent, which is the lowest this number has been since November 25.

Here in Western New York, the region's percent positive rate dropped from 1.9 percent on Friday to 1.89 percent on Saturday.

"New Yorkers have shown dedication and determination throughout this crisis and it shows in the numbers," Governor Cuomo said. "The footrace between the infection, hospitalization and vaccination rates is at full speed and with the promise of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming online, there is no doubt we are getting closer to reaching the light at the end of the tunnel.

"While this is all positive news, now is not the time to get complacent. I encourage everyone to stay smart, stay tough and continue the practices we know are effective against this virus."

The state reports that 90 New Yorkers died Saturday from COVID-19. This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 38,497.