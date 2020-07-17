New York State COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to lowest since March 18

There are now 765 people hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. However, ICU patients and intubations have risen since Thursday's data was released from the state.

New York State announced on Friday that the number of people hospitalized statewide for coronavirus has fallen to its lowest number since March 18.

There are now 765 people hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. This is a decrease of 48 people from Thursday's data, when there was 813 people hospitalized.

Additionally, 71 people were newly admitted to the hospital.

The number of people in the ICU has increased by 14, with 179 people in intensive care units. Of those people, the number of them requiring intubation also increased by 10, to 98 people.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from the hospital during the pandemic has increased by 103 people, to 71,970.

Another 10 people statewide have died from the virus. This includes one death in Erie County. Overall, 25,024 people have died statewide from COVID-19.

On Thursday, 78,239 COVID-19 tests were conducted, with 776, or .99 percent, coming back positive. So far, 405,551 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State have been identified during the pandemic.

Western New York's daily percentage of positive tests declined from Monday until Wednesday, and then rose again on Thursday.

Daily percentage of positive tests for Western New York, day-by-day this week: