NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to lowest point since November 28

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update Sunday regarding the state's progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the governor's office, 217,972 COVID-19 tests were reported to the state on Saturday. Of those tests, 4,087 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 1.88 percent.

The seven-day average percent positive rate is slightly higher at 2.19 percent; however, this is the lowest the seven-day average percent positive rate has been since November 8, 2020.

In terms of hospitalizations, on Saturday, 3,198 people were in New York hospitals with COVID-19. This is the lowest this number has been since November 28, 2020.

Fifty more New Yorkers died Saturday from COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 41,808.

Of those hospitalized, 742 patients were in the ICU; 460 of which required intubation. This is the lowest number of ICU patients since December 1, 2020, and the lowest number of intubations since December 4, 2020.

"New Yorkers are staying safe, getting vaccinated and following the public health guidance, and we're seeing a decrease in the numbers as a result of their efforts," Governor Cuomo said.

"We're getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, but it's important that we don't lose any of our hard-earned progress. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are important tools we can use to combat the virus as we work toward getting every New Yorker vaccinated. This has been a long battle, but I know as long as we stay united, we can get through it and defeat COVID once and for all."

Here in the Western New York region, the COVID-19 percent positive rate decreased on Friday and Saturday, landing at 3.66 percent. However, the Western New York region continues to have the highest percent positive rates in the state.

As for hospitalizations, 316 people were in Western New York hospitals Saturday with COVID-19, which equates to .02 percent of the region's population. Currently 32 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a surge plan.