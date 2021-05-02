New York State COVID-19 hospitalizations drop 33% over 2 weeks

According to New York State, 2,535 people were in New York hospitals Saturday with COVID-19. This is the lowest this number has been since November 20.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office provided an update Sunday about the state's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, 191,257 COVID-19 tests were reported to the state. Of those tests, 2,849 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 1.49 percent. According to New York State, this is the first time the statewide single-day COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 1.5 percent since October 28.

Currently, the seven-day average percent positive rate Is slightly higher at 1.84 percent. However, this is the lowest this number has been since November 6.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York State have also reached a new low. The state reports that 2,535 people were in New York hospitals Saturday with COVID-19. This number has dropped 33 percent over the past two weeks. This is the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in New York State since November 20.

Thirty-three more New Yorkers died Saturday from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths reported in the state to 42,051.

"Every single day, New York State is moving forward in the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate. More New Yorkers are getting vaccinated and hospitalizations are declining, which is good news, but we need New Yorkers to stay vigilant to make sure we don't lose any of the progress we've made," Governor Cuomo said.

"Washing hands, wearing masks and staying socially distanced are critical behaviors each of us can practice, individually and in our communities, to slow the spread. In the meantime, New York is continuing to make the vaccine more accessible and open more pop-up sites. Spring is here and we're making progress, but there's a way to go before we reach the light at the end of the tunnel."

Here in the Western New York region, 247 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, which equates to .02 percent of the region's population. At this time, 32 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region under a surge plan.

While the Western New York region's percent positive rate continues to decrease, it still remains the highest in New York State. As of Saturday, the region's percent positive rate was 3.38 percent. The Finger Lakes region had the second-highest rate in the state at 2.81 percent.