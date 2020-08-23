New York State COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline

New York State's percent positive rate of COVID-19 tests has been less than 1 percent for 16 straight days, according to the governor's office.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new lows for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday. The governor also announced that the number of COVID patients in New York State ICUs has decreased along with the number of intubations.

The governor's office reports that hospitalizations have dropped to 472, which is now the lowest number of hospitalizations since March 16.

The number of COVID patients in ICUs dropped to 110, which is the lowest number since March 15. Meanwhile, intubations dropped to 50, the lowest number since mid-March.

"New Yorkers should be proud that their hard work and discipline led to another day of record low numbers. Our hospitalizations, intubations and people in the ICU are the lowest they've been since mid-March -- that's a real achievement," Cuomo said.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 74,043 tests reported yesterday, 572 were positive (0.77% of total).



Total hospitalizations fell to 472.



Sadly, there were 5 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/7pI7K1xZo4 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 23, 2020

New York State's percent positive rate of COVID-19 tests has been less than 1 percent for 16 straight days, according to the governor's office.

Of the 74,043 test results that were reported on Saturday, 572 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 0.77 percent.

The Western New York Region saw a slight increase of its percent positive rate on Saturday, going from 1.4 percent on Friday to 1.8 percent on Saturday.

Cuomo added, "But make no mistake: this virus is still surging in parts of the country and until there is a vaccine we cannot become numb or complacent about the risks we face. Local governments must continue to enforce public health guidance and we all must remember to be smart - follow the guidance, wear masks, socially distance and stay New York Tough!"