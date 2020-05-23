New York State COVID-19 daily death toll drops below 100

Governor Andrew Cuomo says a health professional previously told him the state could breathe a little sigh of relief when the number of daily deaths drops below 100.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo gave an update Saturday morning about the cases of coronavirus in New York State. The governor announced that hospitalizations, intubations, new cases and deaths are all decreasing across the state.

At this time, the number of daily deaths in New York State has dropped below 100. Cuomo said that 84 lives lost on Friday is still a tragedy, but the fact that the number of deaths is under 100 is good news. This is the first time this number has fallen below 100 since late March.

The governor says a health professional previously told him the state could breathe a little sigh of relief when the deaths drop below 100 because that's an indicator that the situation is improving.

During his daily briefing, Cuomo stressed that New Yorkers need to get tested for COVID-19. Cuomo said the state has made testing as easy as possible, but New Yorkers need to continue to step up.

There are currently more than 760 coronavirus testing sites across the state.

An individual showing symptoms of COVID-19 or has a history of symptoms (fever, cough and/or trouble breathing)

An individual who has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

An individual who is subject to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine

An individual who is employed as a health care worker, first responder, or other essential worker who directly interacts with the public

An individual presents with a case where the facts and circumstances – as determined by the treating clinician in consultation with state or local department of health officials – warrant testing

An individual is included under other criteria set by the New York State Department of Health based on an individual's geographic place of residence, occupation, or other factors that the department may deem relevant for COVID-19 testing purposes

Anyone who would return to workplace in Phase One

The governor also added that wearing masks saves lives, stressing people to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.