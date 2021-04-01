New York State announces new groups eligible for the vaccine starting Jan. 4

This week, the eligibility list updated to add all public-facing healthcare workers. Next week, hospice, home care, and long term care staff will be eligible.

ALBANY, N.Y. — On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new groups to be added to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.

This first round of vaccinations, known as "Phase 1A" primarily consists of those who are at highest risk for the virus or severe disease from it, such as nursing home residents and healthcare workers.

Up until January 4, residents and staff of long term and congregate care facilities, high-risk hospital workers who see COVID-19 patients, funeral home employees, urgent care provides, vaccine administrators, and EMS workers have been eligible for the vaccine.

Now, as of January 4, regardless of age, any public-facing nurse, doctor, or healthcare worker who provides in-person services can receive the vaccine. This includes intake staff, and those who administer COVID-19 tests or handle COVID-19 tests.

The state says, on its website, that this includes but isn't limited to: