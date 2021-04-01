x
New York State announces new groups eligible for the vaccine starting Jan. 4

This week, the eligibility list updated to add all public-facing healthcare workers. Next week, hospice, home care, and long term care staff will be eligible.
Shawn Covell, a critical care nurse in the intensive care unit at Buffalo General Medical Center, was the first frontline healthcare worker at Kaleida Health to receive the vaccine.

ALBANY, N.Y. — On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new groups to be added to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. 

This first round of vaccinations, known as "Phase 1A" primarily consists of those who are at highest risk for the virus or severe disease from it, such as nursing home residents and healthcare workers.

Up until January 4, residents and staff of long term and congregate care facilities, high-risk hospital workers who see COVID-19 patients, funeral home employees, urgent care provides, vaccine administrators, and EMS workers have been eligible for the vaccine.

Now, as of January 4, regardless of age, any public-facing nurse, doctor, or healthcare worker who provides in-person services can receive the vaccine. This includes intake staff, and those who administer COVID-19 tests or handle COVID-19 tests.

The state says, on its website, that this includes but isn't limited to:

Additionally, starting January 11, three more groups will become eligible for vaccination. These groups include home care workers, hospice workers, and the staff of nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities who did not get vaccinated under the federal pharmacy partnership program. 

Anyone who feels they might be eligible can check their eligibility and read more about the state vaccination program by clicking here. 

