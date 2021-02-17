NYS announces more pop-up vaccination sites; appointments already booked up at WNY location

According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, the 13 new pop-up sites are expected to vaccinate a total of 3,850 people throughout the week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State announced Wednesday that 13 more community based pop-up vaccination sites will be coming online this week across New York State.

Since January 15, New York State has held over 90 community-based pop-up sites, providing over 42,000 New Yorkers with the first dose of the vaccine. According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, the 13 new pop-up sites are expected to vaccinate a total of 3,850 people throughout the week.

As the federal vaccine supply increases, New York State says it will continue to establish pop-up vaccination sites at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, as well as at other public housing complexes statewide. The state also intends to continue creating pop-up locations at over 300 churches and cultural centers, which have volunteered to hold these sites.

While most of the 13 pop-up vaccination sites are being held downstate, one location was listed in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood. However, the state says all appointments at this location have already been filled.

According to the governor's office, appointments for these pop-up clinics are scheduled directly with the site hosting the clinic or the "partner provider," that works with the community to identify people who are eligible to receive the vaccine in that area.

"COVID impacted communities of color at much higher rate, and it exposed the inequalities that have existed in our nation's health care system for decades," Governor Cuomo said.

"From day one we have made the fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine a top priority, but two issues still exist, especially in our Black and Brown communities - accessibility and skepticism. These pop-up sites allow us to work with the local leaders and trusted voices in those communities that were hit the hardest by COVID, helping to ensure access to and instill confidence in the vaccine, while also furthering our goal to vaccinate every single New Yorker."