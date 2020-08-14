New York State announces mobile COVID-19 testing for seasonal farm workers

Congregate housing that some farms provide for these workers pose a higher risk of coronavirus transmission.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is taking action following an increase in coronavirus clusters reported among farms who employ seasonal workers who have traveled out of state.

Congregate housing that some farms provide for these workers pose a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission.

As a result the state Health Department, along with the Department of Agriculture and Markets, will send out mobile testing teams to counties that have the highest influx of seasonal workers.