New York State announces 1-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Buffalo

On Thursday, fourteen sites were announced for the next week. Only one is in Western New York, in Buffalo, at the Durham Memorial Outreach Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Editors Note: The above image is a stock/file photo of vaccines. The image does not necessarily indicate which brand of vaccine will be distributed at this clinic.

New York State has continued to announce one-day COVID-19 vaccine clinics at religious and community centers across the state.

On Thursday, the state announced fourteen sites opening in the next week across the state. Only one is in Western New York, in Buffalo, at the Durham Memorial Outreach Center.

The outreach center, which is located at 200 East Eagle Street, will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are required, and for the two-dose vaccines, people getting vaccinated will have to return in three weeks. Those people signing up for the vaccine must be eligible under New York State guidelines.

The registration format of these pop-up sites is different from the state-run mass vaccination sites anyone can register for. The pop-up clinics, held by the state, partner with local organizations to figure out who in those communities are eligible, and then register those individuals for vaccines.

According to a post from Buffalo District - AME Zion Church on Facebook, you can pre-register for the vaccine at this site by calling 716-253-1815. The vaccine will be administered by Urban Family Practice, according to the post.