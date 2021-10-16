WNY region's 7-day average for positive COVID tests up to 4.79%

There were 311 new COVID cases and four more deaths reported Friday in Erie County, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There were 311 new COVID cases and four more deaths reported Friday in Erie County, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

The only other parts of the state that had more new COVID cases reported on Friday were New York City (1,230) and Suffolk County (453).

Statewide, there were 275 newly admitted COVID patients at hospitals and 28 more deaths, including the four in Erie County.

"We are getting closer to the season of gathering with loved ones, and the best thing you can do to keep your loved ones safe is to get your vaccination," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement on Saturday.

"We hit a vaccination milestone of 85 percent of adult New Yorkers with their first dose, but we need to get it higher before the holiday season so we can celebrate with the best peace of mind."

The Western New York region's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests was 4.79 percent on Friday. That number was 4.62 percent on Thursday and 4.59 percent on Wednesday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

The Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- had a seven-day average of 4.99 percent on Friday. That number was 4.89 percent on Thursday and 4.84 percent on Wednesday.

The North Country region posted the highest seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests at 6.25 percent on Friday.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers, 65.3 percent of all New Yorkers have completed their vaccine series, and 72.8 percent have had at least one dose.

Among people 18 and older, according to the CDC data, 77.1 percent of New Yorkers have completed their vaccine series, and 85.9 percent have had at least one dose.