New York State's 7-day average COVID positivity rate hits record low

The seven-day average positivity rate is now 0.48 percent and has gone down 65 straight days.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State's seven-day average positivity rate dropped to a record low since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said Wednesday.

That rate, which included seven days ending Tuesday, stood at 0.48 percent and has gone down 65 straight days. For data that included only Tuesday, the statewide positivity rate was down to 0.37 percent, another low since the pandemic began.

Those numbers come from Johns Hopkins University.

"With COVID-19 numbers trending downward for so many consecutive days, we are well on our way to fully reopening to a reimagined New York State," Governor Cuomo said in a statement.

"Warm weather activities across the state are in full swing, happening in front of audiences that have received their COVID-19 vaccination. If you haven't already, I encourage you to get your vaccine as soon as possible so that you may enjoy all that our beautiful state has to offer with your loved ones."

The Finger Lakes region had the highest seven-day rate at 0.81 percent. The Western New York region was at 0.54 percent.