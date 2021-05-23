New York's 7-day average COVID positivity rate drops for 48th straight day

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says the state's positivity rate for Saturday dropped to 0.77 percent, its lowest single-day number since August 29.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The COVID-19 positivity rate keeps dropping across New York State, this time falling to its lowest single-day level since August 29.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says the positivity rate for Saturday dropped to 0.77 percent. New York's seven-day average positivity rate was 0.92 percent, which marked the 48th straight day with a decline.

COVID-related Hospitalizations are down, too, at 1,335 people. That's the lowest number since November 5.

"New Yorkers are fighting COVID-19 on all fronts across this great state, and as more people get vaccinated, our numbers continue to come down," Governor Cuomo said in a statement. "New Yorkers are ready for the new normal, and we've relaxed many restrictions that were put into place to protect the public health and adopted new CDC guidelines.

Total COVID hospitalizations are at 1,335.



Of the 138,927 tests reported yesterday, 1,073 were positive (0.77% of total).



Sadly, there were 12 fatalities.

"Continuing to successfully get more New Yorkers vaccinated is going to make or break the state's COVID-19 response, and we need everyone who has not yet taken the shot to make an appointment or simply walk into a site today."

The Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties -- had the highest positivity percentage in the state on Saturday at 2.38 percent.

The Western region -- which is Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties -- had the third-highest number at 1.53 percent.

"We're going to reach the end at the light of the tunnel and defeat this virus, and the faster we can get New Yorkers vaccinated, the faster that dream will become a reality," Governor Cuomo said on Saturday.