54% of New York adults have completed COVID vaccine series

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said Saturday that more than 63 percent of adult residents have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 54 percent of New York State adults have completed their vaccine series, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

The state also said Saturday that more than 63 percent of adult residents have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We continue to work with community leaders and our partner organizations to make sure the vaccine is accessible to all New Yorkers, and thinking outside the box to give more people incentives to get vaccinated," Governor Cuomo said in a statement.

"This vaccine is safe, effective and necessary, and can only do its job if we all take it. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to come in to one of our many sites and roll up your sleeve so we can finally defeat this beast."

When accounting for all New Yorkers, 51.6 percent of residents have had at least one dose and 43.6 percent have completed their vaccine series.

Vaccination Update:



63.3% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 54.4% have completed their vaccine series.



-109,615 doses were administered over past 24 hours

-18,280,021 doses administered to date pic.twitter.com/IkDv3efWOi — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 22, 2021

The COVID-19 numbers continue to trend down across New York State.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said the state on Friday recorded its lowest single-day positivity rate since September 4, at 0.80 percent. The seven-day positivity rate was also below 1 percent, at 0.95 percent, its lowest mark since September 25.

"We are working night and day to stop COVID-19 in its tracks, and the key is getting as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible, as quickly as possible," Governor Cuomo said. "The numbers are trending in the right direction, and we've taken action to reopen the state's economy and relax restrictions, particularly for vaccinated people."