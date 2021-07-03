New York restaurants outside of NYC can soon operate at 75% indoor capacity

Cuomo says since the COVID-19 numbers are down, restaurants will be allowed to expand their indoor capacity limits to 75 percent starting March 19. Currently, restaurants outside of New York City are allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.

"As we expand our vaccine distribution and celebrate the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we have never been closer to defeating this beast once and for all. It is critical that New Yorkers not succumb to COVID fatigue and remain vigilant. Until the day the war is won, we all need to continue the practices we know work: washing hands, social distancing, and masking up. The numbers are a reflection of our actions and when we work together, we will see the light at the end of the tunnel."