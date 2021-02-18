New York releases COVID vaccination data showing race, ethnicity

In Western New York, 91.6% of the total individuals who have at least one dose of the vaccine have been White, followed by 3.8% Black and 2% Asian.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time, New York State has released statewide COVID-19 vaccination data that breaks down both race and ethnicity.

The information, released on Wednesday evening, incudes New Yorkers who have had at least one dose by region.

In Western New York, 91.6 percent of the total individuals vaccinated have been White. Following that group was Black (3.8 percent), Asian (2.0), and other (1.1), with 1.5 percent of people declining to identify a race.

When looking at the percentage of people who are eligible to receive the vaccine, 88.4 percent are White, 8.9 percent are Black, and 1.8 percent identified as "other."