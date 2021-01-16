New York nears nursing home vaccine goal, but pace frustrates some

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that 96% of the state’s nursing homes have been visited by a vaccination team. Vaccination teams are due to reach the rest by Sunday.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York says it is getting closer to reaching a vital early goal of its coronavirus vaccine campaign: getting a first dose to every nursing home resident. But the effort to protect them has unfolded more slowly than some administrators and residents’ relatives hoped.

