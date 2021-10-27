Gov. Hochul holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

The COVID-19 briefing is scheduled to take place Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon in New York City.

The COVID-19 briefing is scheduled to take place at 2:15 p.m. Anyone looking to watch the briefing can do so by clicking here or by watching it in the video player below.

This briefing comes one day after U.S. health advisers endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young children. The vote Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration panel moves the nation closer to vaccinating children ages 5 to 11.

The FDA isn’t bound by the recommendation and is expected to make its own decision within days. If regulators agree, shots could begin as early as late next week.

In New York City holding a COVID-19 briefing. Watch live: https://t.co/Y6AHwwXYeT — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 27, 2021

Young kids would get just a third of the dose given to teens and adults.