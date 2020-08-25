New York Fashion Week can take place with limited or no spectators, Cuomo says

This means outdoor events will be capped at 50 people and indoor events at 50% capacity and no spectators.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave New York Fashion Week the green runway on Tuesday.

Governor Cuomo said that Fashion Week will take place on September 13 - September 17, in strict compliance with New York State health and safety guidelines. This means outdoor events will be capped at 50 people and indoor events at 50% capacity and no spectators.

"New York City is the fashion capital of the world and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent," Governor Cuomo said. "When COVID-19 hit New York, so many of our cherished events were forced to cancel or be postponed. The pandemic is far from over, but we're proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance. Safety, as always, is our top priority and we commend the hosts, and all participating designers, for their innovative, New York Smart solutions to bring this event to life."

IMG, the owner and producer of New York Fashion Week, says they are working closely with state officials and key event stakeholders to ensure full compliance with all applicable health and safety requirements.