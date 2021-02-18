New York COVID-19 positivity rate lowest since November 23

Western New York and the Finger Lakes both had seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rates below the statewide average on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the holiday season now over, New York State appears to have its COVID-19 rates improving with each day. Locally, COVID-19 statistics are looking better than even the statewide averages, in some cases.

Western New York and the Finger Lakes regions both had seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rates below the statewide average on Wednesday. Both regions also have higher percentages of availability for both ICU and total hospital beds than the state average.

Governor Andrew Cuomo's office says the state's COVID-19 positivity rate for Wednesday alone was its lowest since November 23, 2020, at 3.15 percent.

The governor's office says the seven-day positivity rate has been dropping now for 41 days straight.

Statewide, the rolling seven-day positivity rate was 3.61 percent on Wednesday. In Western New York, the rolling seven-day positivity rate was 3.32 percent and in the Finger Lakes it was 2.39 percent.

"New Yorkers fought through the holiday surge of COVID-19 and came out on the other side, and now that the numbers are decreasing we're able to loosen the valve and increase economic activity," Governor Cuomo said.

Currently, Both Western New York and the Finger Lakes are among five regions that have hospitalized COVID-19 patients as 0.02 percent of their population. The only region doing better than this is Central New York, which is at 0.01 percent. Statewide, the average is 0.03 percent.

Under New York State's surge plan, the state identifies the percentage of beds that are available in hospitals within seven days. Statewide, this average is currently 35 percent. Western New York has 37 percent of hospital beds available. The Finger Lakes region has 40 percent percent of hospital beds available, the fourth-highest in the state.

ICU beds are important for the treatment of critically-ill patients, both COVID-related and non-COVID. The statewide seven day average of available ICU beds is 27 percent. Western New York and the Finger Lakes both have higher percentages of ICU bed availability compared to the state average, at 39 percent and 36 percent, respectively.

On Wednesday, the counties hit hardest in New York State by COVID-19 deaths included Kings, Queens, and Bronx Counties in the New York City area, which had 22, 20 and 14 deaths respectively. Locally, four people died in Erie County and one person died in Allegany County. In total, 114 people died in New York on Wednesday due to COVID-19.

"New Yorkers have already had huge burdens to bear, and we're getting to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we need everyone to double down on the behaviors that make such a difference combatting this pandemic. Wash your hands, wear a mask, stay socially distanced, and be safe," Cuomo added.