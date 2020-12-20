New York coronavirus hospitalizations hit highest level since May

In the Western New York region, there are currently 477 people hospitalized, which equates to .03 percent of the region's population.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with coronavirus has risen to the highest level since mid-May. State figures released Saturday show 6,208 people are hospitalized with the virus in New York — the largest number since May 15.

The state also reported 127 new deaths and 9,919 new cases. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York "can see the light at the end of the tunnel" with the arrival of the first vaccines.

"With the vaccine now in hand, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but how fast we get there all depends on our actions," Governor Cuomo said. "From the moment we received the first dose, New York has been quickly and efficiently distributing the vaccine, all the while working around the clock with our hospitals to grow capacity and ensure they do not become overwhelmed. With this work underway, we also need to double down on efforts to slow the spread.

"New Yorkers have proven themselves time and time again throughout this pandemic, and I believe we can learn from what we saw during Thanksgiving. If we stay tough and be smart by socially distancing and wearing masks, we can avoid the holiday surge the experts are predicting and finally win this war."

The numbers were announced as Cuomo sent a letter urging President Donald Trump to ensure Congress passes an "urgently needed" relief bill for families and local governments.

Mr. President—this is your last act.



You will be accountable for this COVID bill and its results.



The bill MUST help struggling Americans & fund state/local aid & vaccine distribution.



You're about to exit the stage & the audience always remember the close.



It's up to you. pic.twitter.com/MZx0rnEFvL — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 19, 2020

In the Western New York region, there are currently 477 people hospitalized, which equates to .03 percent of the region's population. The state reports, 27 percent of the region's hospital beds were available.

Of those hospitalized, 289 were in the ICU in Western New York. The region has 44 percent of ICU beds available in the area.

Meanwhile, the percent positive rate in the Western New York region increased slightly from Wednesday to Friday. The region's percent positive rate was 6.57 percent on Wednesday, 6.57 percent on Thursday, and 6.64 percent on Friday.