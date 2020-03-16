NEW YORK — New York City's mayor says he will limit all bars and restaurants to take-out and deliveries in attempt to slow coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the decision Sunday night.

"Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago," he said in a statement that was posted to Twitter. "We are taking a series of actions that we never would have taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbors.

"Now it is time to take yet another drastic step. The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together. We have to break that cycle.

"(On Monday), I will sign an executive order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery. Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must all close. The order will go into effect Tuesday, March 17 at 9 p.m."

New York leaders took a series of unprecedented steps Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Multiple school systems announced they would be shutting down. Mayor de Blasio announced that the city's 1.1 million pupil system would halt classes until at least April 20.

The number of fatalities in the state caused by the virus leaped to at least six, according to officials.

The victims announced Sunday included two people in their 70s who had substantial health problems besides the virus and two people in their 50s, also with health problems.

