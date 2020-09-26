New York City reinforces virus rules for some private schools

The news comes amid concerns about an uptick in coronavirus cases in certain Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods with large Orthodox Jewish populations.

NEW YORK — New York City’s health commissioner has issued an order reiterating that private schools in some neighborhoods have to follow virus safety protocols.

That comes amid concerns about an uptick in coronavirus cases in certain Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods with large Orthodox Jewish populations.

The order says non-public schools in the particular group of affected zip codes had to maintain six feet of distance between people, and that face coverings would be required in all buildings.

New York City’s overall infection rate remains low, but the impacted neighborhoods accounted for 20% of the city’s COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, according to the city’s numbers.