ALBANY, N.Y. — A 5-year-old boy in New York City has become the first child in the United States to die from a condition called pediatric multi-symptom inflammatory syndrome, which is believed to be linked to COVID-19.

It can mirror symptoms of Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that the state health department is investigating several related cases in children.

"So caution to all people who again may have believed that their child couldn't be affected by COVID this information suggests that we may want to revisit, " Cuomo said during his Friday new briefing in Albany.

Nearly 100 children have been diagnosed with the newly identified syndrome nationwide.

