BUFFALO, N.Y. — Religious leaders in Western New York have not been given a directive from the state yet about holding services, but a few have already begun to make plans for reopening.

The Chapel, which has multiple campuses, posted their plans on their website. The plans include not passing around a collection plate and implementing social distancing protocols.

Pastor Eric Johns of the Dream Center in Buffalo says that he was recently on a call with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul to discuss when traditional services could resume.

Johns, like other religious leaders in the state, had to stop holding services in March. He told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger that he was still using the facility to give out food to those in need.

However, he had created an aggressive plan for when he is allowed to resume services.

"We've implemented plans, plans for cleaning and sanitizing the building if we have to have a certain capacity in our church when it opens up. Of course, we’re not gonna be able to, nobody expects that New York State is going to let us just open up and have a great crowd of people, wall to wall," he said.

Johns also explained that he was prepared to hols multiple services a day depending on the directions he received from the state.

A representative from Governor Cuomo's office sent the following statement to 2 On Your Side:

"Religious services are not specifically mentioned in the phased reopening plan. As information becomes available it will be posted on the NY FORWARD website."

