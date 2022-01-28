New York AG 1 year later: nursing home 'report spurred critical action'

James: state will keep investigating 'certain facilities for violations of the law because we are committed to the wellbeing of nursing home residents and staff.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One year ago, the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James released an official report on nursing homes during the COVID pandemic.

Among the findings during their investigation was that the New York State Department of Health's publicly reported data may have undercounted COVID-19 related deaths.

James' office released a statement on Friday about that report.

“A year ago, we released a comprehensive report demonstrating that the previous administration undercounted deaths in nursing homes due to COVID-19 by as much as 50 percent and how its policy decisions may have contributed to the deaths of those residents," James said.

"This report spurred critical action, and following its release, our state passed important nursing home legislation. We are continuing to investigate certain facilities for violations of the law because we are committed to the wellbeing of nursing home residents and staff across New York."