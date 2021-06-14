New York approaching 70% mark of those receiving first-dose COVID-19 vaccine

When that mark is reached, Governor Andrew Cuomo has said most of remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be dropped.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is expected to reach an important milestone this week in its nearly year and a half battle against the coronavirus.

At some point this week, its expected that 70% of New Yorkers will have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has already said once that mark is reached, most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be dropped. However, protocols will remain for places such as hospitals and other health care facilities, and large-scale venues.