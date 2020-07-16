New York announces new requirements for bars and restaurants

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday announced new requirements for bars and restaurants statewide.
Those establishments will now only be able to serve alcohol to those who are ordering and eating food. Service at bar tops can only take place for patrons who are seated and socially distanced six feet apart or separated by physical barriers.
Currently, only those places that serve food are allowed to serve alcohol. Those who have concerns or see a violation can report complaints, including photos, to the New York State Liquor Authority.
RELATED: 'Mask Up America' campaign launched