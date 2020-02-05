ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is changing some rules when it comes to funeral homes, which have been busier these past few months than any time in recent memory amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state cemetery board adopted new regulations Friday that let funeral homes that are too busy transfer remains waiting cremation to any other crematory that has the capacity.

That problem is mostly downstate, where funeral homes have been overwhelmed, but it does mean some remains will be sent upstate, where there is capacity.

State officials earlier this week said they are investigating a New York City funeral home that resorted to storing dozens of bodies on ice in rented trucks after it was overwhelmed by coronavirus deaths.

Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Thursday that the funeral home in Brooklyn could face civil fines and license suspensions.

Authorities responding to complaints about a bad smell found that the home had rented four trucks to hold about 50 corpses. Mayor Bill de Blasio called the actions “unconscionable.”

New York City funeral homes have struggled since late March as the number of fatalities linked to the virus has topped 18,000.

