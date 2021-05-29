New York 7-day average percent positive rate hits lowest point since pandemic began

The state's 7-day average percent positive rate dropped to 0.73 percent on Friday. This is the lowest this number has been since the COVID pandemic began.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update Saturday regarding the state's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the governor's office, New York State's seven-day average percent positive rate dropped to 0.73 percent on Friday. This is the lowest this number has been since the pandemic began. The previous record low was on August 24, 2020, and August 25, 2020, at 0.75 percent.

On Friday, May 28, 140,392 COVID-19 tests were reported to New York State. Of those tests, 870 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 0.62 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State dropped to 1,143 on Friday, which is the lowest this number has been since October 31.

Of those hospitalized in New York State, 267 patients were in the ICU and 158 of which required intubation. This is the lowest number of people in the ICU since October 31, and the lowest number of intubations since November 13.

"Our numbers have been trending in the right direction -- reaching a record low since the start of this pandemic -- and they continue to do so because of what the people of this state have done," Governor Cuomo said.

"I encourage those who haven't yet received their vaccination to take advantage of ongoing incentive programs and do so. The vaccine is the best defense we have against COVID and now is the best time to do what needs to be done to protect our communities."