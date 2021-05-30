COVID-19 hospitalizations, 7-day average percent positive rate continue to drop in NYS

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State dropped to 1,068 on Saturday. This is the lowest this number has been since October 25.

ALBANY, N.Y. — One day after New York State's seven-day average COVID-19 percent positive rate dropped to the lowest point since the pandemic began, that number decreased yet again.

According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, the statewide seven day average percent positive rate dropped Saturday, May 29 to 0.71 percent, marking 55 straight days of decline.

On Saturday, 122,737 COVID-19 tests were reported to New York State. Of those tests, 785 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 0.64 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State dropped to 1,068 on Saturday, down 75 from the day prior. This is the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in New York since October 25.

Of those hospitalized, 260 patients were in the ICU and 155 of which required intubation.

"New York State is beating back COVID and making progress on the numbers, and the key is providing shots in arms for all New Yorkers. Hospitalizations and the positivity rate are declining, but so is the vaccination rate, and we need to get creative to encourage the remaining New Yorkers to take the shot," Governor Cuomo said.

"We're providing new and innovative incentives—including park passes, transportation tickets, and even a $5 million lottery—to make sure we can successfully vaccinate the population. It's absolutely critical for us to rebuild our state, reopen our economy and put New Yorkers back to work, so I urge everyone who has not taken the shot to get vaccinated today."

Eighteen more New Yorkers died Saturday from COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 42,696.