New record low COVID-19 positive rate in NYS; three straight weeks now below 1%

Governor Cuomo stated that the COVID-19 infection rate in New York State, 0.65%, is the lowest since the pandemic began.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update Friday into the state's progress against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Cuomo stated that the COVID-19 infection rate in New York State, 0.65%, is the lowest since the pandemic began.

Cuomo also shared that the state now has had three consecutive weeks of the COVID-19 positive rate below 1%.

"Fighting COVID-19 requires enormous bravery and discipline from New Yorkers and I thank them for today's new record-low infection rate. This is evidence that what each of us does to slow the spread—wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands—makes a real difference," Governor Cuomo said.

New York State has now completed 8 million COVID-19 tests across the state, but Cuomo said that the state is not out of the woods yet.

"We're continuing to expand our ability to test and contact trace as we pursue a phased, data-driven reopening, and that's why we've reached 8 million tests conducted in the state. Yesterday's data also shows that we aren't necessarily finding more positives with more testing, which is a good new development. We aren't out of the woods yet, so keep it up, be safe and stay New York Tough."