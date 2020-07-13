New order mandates those coming to New York from designated states check in with local authorities

New York State issues an emergency health order to help enforce mandatory two-week quarantining.

NEW YORK — If you are coming to New York or back to New York from one of nearly 20 high-risk states, you will now be required to check in with local authorities once you arrive.

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an emergency health order mandating those out-of-state travelers provide contact information to help enforce a mandatory two week quarantine.

Cuomo cited a new outbreak in Rensselaer County after three residents tested positive after returning from Georgia. None of the three had reported their arrival after returning. Two of the three work in nursing homes and were only identified as the result of the state's weekly mandatory testing.