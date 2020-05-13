BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo launched a new map to help residents locate the closest coronavirus testing site.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the map contains a complete list of the COVID-19 testing sites citywide. The map doesn't only provide addresses, but it also includes contact information on how to set up an appointment, hours of operation for each site and whether the site requires a prescription by a doctor.

“Testing continues to be one of the most critical resources in our fight against COVID-19," Brown said in a statement. "It is also a metric used by New York State to determine when we can begin to reopen. I encourage residents to use this resource and get tested if they feel they have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms. We must continue to take care of ourselves and each other during this crisis. It is why we are known as the City of Good Neighbors."

Any business or organization looking to add their testing location to the map may do so by clicking here.

Additional resources are also available at covid19.buffalony.gov. This includes information for small businesses, where to find free food distribution and meal sites, how to access support for older residents, help for anyone seeking employment, health and mental health guidance as well as ways people can help others during the coronavirus pandemic through volunteering and donating.

Click here to check out Buffalo's COVID-19 testing site map.

