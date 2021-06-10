New legislation passed to ensure nursing homes have proper infection control

The legislation will allow NYS to ensure nursing homes have adequate infection control, personal protective equipment, staffing, clinical care and communication.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New legislation recently passed by the New York State Senate and Assembly will allow the Commissioner of Health to establish and implement an infection inspection audit and checklist on nursing homes.

The legislation will allow the state to ensure nursing homes have adequate infection control, personal protective equipment (PPE), staffing, clinical care and communication.

Assemblyman Pat Burke (NY-142), who championed the legislation, says the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted a number of issues with long-term healthcare facilities.

“When an individual and their family makes the difficult decision to relocate to a nursing home or assisted living facility, they should have full faith that they are in safe hands,” said Assemblyman Burke. “The circumstances in New York’s nursing homes during COVID-19 were tragic, in large part because many of the deaths could have been prevented had the facilities been more prepared. The pandemic highlighted a number of glaring issues with long-term residential care facilities in our state that created an unacceptable quality of life for too many residents. I passed this bill to help ensure our loved ones are receiving the care they need while also ensuring that nursing homes are better equipped for future health crises.”