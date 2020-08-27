New lawsuits filed on Bath & Body Works, Domino’s Pizza operators and a pair of contractors

The others stores, Victoria’s Secret and its subsidiary Pink, along with Bath & Body Works are all operated by Columbus, Ohio-based L Brands Inc.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bath & Body Works in Walden Galleria in Buffalo is behind on rent, according to a lawsuit.

The suit was filed earlier this month by J. Michael Naughton, the same Albany attorney who filed others in Erie County Supreme Court against mall tenants on behalf of Pyramid Management Group LLC, Walden Galleria’s managing agent for parent company Pyramid Walden Co. LP.