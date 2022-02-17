Kaleida Health puts new visitation policies into effect

The visitation restrictions are in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19 among patients, families, visitors and staff.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another area hospital group is changing its visitation policies. On Tuesday, Kaleida Health's new visitation policy went into effect.

The new guidelines include allowing the visitation of one designated support person between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for inpatient adults. Although, visitations hours may be altered to ensure patients can get rest and care depending on their condition.

Staff also have iPads and computers to facilitate remote visitations on request.

Patients in end-of-life care may have two support persons at any time.

A child inpatient at Oishei Children's Hospital is allowed two support persons considered part of the care team. Children in the NICU and PICU are allowed two visitors at any time.

Hematology Oncology pediatric patients are allowed two designated support persons. Although special precautions will be taken based on the support person's COVID-19 vaccination status and the treatment of the patient.

Adult patients positive for COVID-19, in-person visitations will not be allowed except in end-of-life care situations. Pediatric patients positive for COVID-19 are allowed two support persons.

For emergency room visitations one designated support person is allowed to stay with an adult patient once the patient is placed in a treatment room. Pediatric patients are allowed one support person with them in the waiting room and two support persons once they are back in a treatment room.

Mothers are allowed one support person 18 years or older on Labor & Delivery and Mother Baby units at Oishei Children's Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital throughout labor, delivery and postpartum period. Moms are also allowed one certified doula as an essential member of her care team.

For more details about visitations and for specifics one general visitations guidelines, visit the Kaleida Health visitation policy webpage.