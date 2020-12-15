New federal hospital data highlights Covid surge's effect on WNY's ICUs

Despite the ongoing increase in positive cases of Covid-19, Western New York hospitals appear to be managing capacity for the sickest of patients.

The state Department of Health reported Dec. 13 that regional hospitals were using just over half of intensive care beds available. According to a seven-day average for ICU bed use, Western New York hospitals had 288 of 516 ICU beds available, giving the region 47% capacity. A total of 520 Covid patients were hospitalized during the period, but not all required ICU beds.

Three hospitals in the eight-county region reported less than 22% capacity for ICU beds, according to data last week from the federal Department of Health and Human Services, which provided a closer look at stress on individual hospitals.