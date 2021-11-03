New COVID stimulus bill offers families with children extra financial support

As part of President Biden's new stimulus bill, the new enhanced Child Tax Credit will offer families with children extra financial support.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Additional stimulus money isn't the only thing to look forward to for those in need of a leg up due toCOVID-19.

A new enhanced Child Tax Credit is also part of President Biden's new stimulus bill, which means families with children who qualify will be seeing some extra benefits in the coming months.

So, what exactly is the difference between the regular Child Tax Credit and the enhanced COVID Child Tax Credit?

Christopher Fabian is the Vice President of Tax Operations at EG Tax and says that this new credit will undoubtedly help many more family's out.

"Under the old law if you had children under 17 and your income for married filing joint was $400,000 or less, single $200,000 or less, they gave you $2,000 per child," Fabian says.

But with the new 2021 enhanced Child Tax Credit, families will benefit from an additional $1,000 to $1,600 extra dollars, depending on their child's age.

What's the breakdown?

For every child age 6 to 17, parents will receive a $3,000 credit, and for every child under age 6 parents will receive a $3,600 credit.

"For married filing joint, the regular child tax credit cuts off at $400,000. For this new one, it cuts off at $150,000 and they're going to have it for children up to and including age 18, where they will get the extra thousand dollars," Fabian says.

As many parents and guardians continue to look for work or work part time, it's help that Fabian says is helpful but won't necessarily be a long-term answer.

When asked his thoughts about how helpful this credit could be long term, Fabian says, "I do hope that people start getting their jobs back soon, and this kind of help won't be as needed."

How do you know if you qualify?

Like the stimulus checks, the new enhanced Child Tax Credit is based on income.

"It's families who make under $150,000, singles persons who make under $75,000, and head of household would probably be around $110,000," Fabian says.

As for when families can expect to see their extra credit?