New COVID-19 vaccine site coming to North Tonawanda; replacing Kenan Center site

Niagara County announced Friday that eligible residents hoping to get vaccinated through the county's pods will now have a different location to go to starting in mid-March.

Gratwick Fire Hose Company #6 in North Tonawanda will become a point of dispensing "pod" for the COVID-19 vaccine the second week of March. This will replace the Lockport Kenan Center pod.

“First, I want to thank the Kenan Arena for all of their efforts as they have been a tremendous partner, just as the Transit Drive-in was as well,” said Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton.

The county expects to start administering vaccines at that pod the second week of March, so long as they get the doses from the state.

"As we move our POD clinic to North Tonawanda, I very much appreciate the efforts of Gratwick Fire Hose to work with us on the logistics so we can ensure everything runs smoothly here as well," added Stapleton.

Stapleton also added that the county is ready to take on administering more vaccine, if they can get the doses.