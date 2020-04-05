BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Health Commissioner says there is a new state strategy for nursing home battling COVID-19. The new tactic involves the state health department visiting facilities and engaging in broad testing of all staff and residents.

“I’ve been told they have a strategy where they are trying to go to different nursing homes each day, test all residents and all staff for COVID-19 and then take the appropriate actions with those results,” says Dr. Gale Burstein.

Burstein indicated that this new strategy may already be underway in Western New York.

2 On Your Side has contacted the New York State Health Department (NYSDOH) about this new initiative. So far, there has been no response.

As explained by Burstein, NYSDOH would visit an area nursing home with the purpose of testing and examining whether the facility has adequate amounts of protective equipment for staffers. The goal apparently is to visit six nursing homes per week in the western region of the state, which Burstein explained includes Monroe County.

The strategy appears to be similar to what the Florida National Guard started doing last week. Fifty guard “strike teams” were assigned to visit the Sunshine State's nursing homes to assist with testing in facilities struggling with virus containment.

