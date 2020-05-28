New COVID-19 data: Daily Hospitalizations drop again in WNY

New COVID-19 data released by the NY State Department of Health on Thursday showed that Daily Hospitalizations in the region continues to shrink.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York Region continues trending in the right direction.

New COVID-19 data released by the NY State Department of Health on Thursday showed that Daily Hospitalizations in the region continued to shrink on 5/27, with a total number of patients hospitalized now at 159. The daily hospitalization number has decreased by 44 in the last eight days.

The data also showed that the percent positive in the WNY Region remains at 3%. This is the fourth consecutive day with 3% of the total tests in the region coming back positive for the coronavirus, and the fifth consecutive day below 5% positive.

The number of tests administered remained high with a total of 3,382 test results received on 5/27, making it the third highest day of testing in the region, with just 94 new positives.