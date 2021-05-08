Number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Erie County drops Saturday

There were 105 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County on Saturday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. The county had 139 new cases on Friday.

That number, reported Sunday afternoon, was sixth-highest among New York State counties and regions across New York State, trailing New York City (1,694), as well as Nassau (344), Suffolk (304), Westchester (134), and Monroe (123) counties.

Erie County had 139 new cases on Friday.

Statewide, there were 201 newly admitted COVID patients at hospitals and 11 more deaths.

"Our comeback is a testament to our resilience, but the reality is the Delta variant continues to be a serious threat, especially for the people who are still unvaccinated," Governor Cuomo said in a statement.

"The best way to protect ourselves and the progress we've made against COVID is for everyone to take the vaccine as soon as possible. If you still need to get your shot, you can do so at any vaccination site in the state, with no fees and no questions asked."

The Western New York region's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests was 3.06 percent on Saturday. That number was 3.10 percent on Friday and 3.07 percent on Thursday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

In the Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- the seven-day average on Saturday was 3.54 percent. That number was 3.29 percent on Friday and 3.10 percent on Thursday.