Neighbors protest over nursing home lockdown

The protesters say family and friends aren't allowed to visit because of COVID-19, which is taking a toll on the mental health of seniors who live there.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Concerned neighbors joined together in Niagara Falls Sunday to protest nursing home conditions at the Schoellkopf Health Center.

Protesters are worried about their physical health too.

"Why was there an influx of COVID? Why did the hospital release COVID positive patients back into the nursing home? That is the question that needs to be answered," said Nancy Orticelli, one of the protesters.

2 On Your Side reached out to the New York State Department of Health and it issued this statement:



There are currently no restrictions from the state on visitations at the Schoellkopf Health Center. In very limited situations, CMS allows a pause on visitation and new admissions when the scope and severity of a COVID-19 outbreak warrants such action.

That is why the New York State Department of Health had previously recommended Schoellkopf temporarily encourage a pause on visits and a hold on new admissions, while the facility worked to address the spread of COVID-19 among a significant number of residents.