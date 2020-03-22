BUFFALO, N.Y. — People in Western New York are staying positive and connected amid this coronavirus pandemic.

Neighbors out in Lancaster were out drawing on the sidewalks in chalk on Saturday afternoon.

Especially since it was sunny and people might be out walking, these neighbors thought they would leave a positive message or a picture for people to look at as they passed by.

"We wanted to spread positive messages, because right now everybody's kind of like sad, and it's like a hard time," Ryann O'Carroll said. "So most people are going on walks, so we just wanted them to be able to read positive messages."

The kids say they regularly create the sidewalk art in the summer, but they wanted to spread cheer sooner.

They also hope this encourages more people to get out and brighten up the community.

PHOTOS: Chalking up messages of hope in Lancaster Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster. Mya Schlesinger, Jackson Page, Zoey Page, Ryann O’Carroll, Christian Schlesinger, Avery O’Carroll chalked up messages of hope on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lancaster.

RELATED: Coronavirus makes major impact on sports world, including Buffalo

RELATED: Is your job essential? Here's the list

RELATED: Let's take a breath with Niagara Falls, shall we?