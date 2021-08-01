Nearly 7,000 Bills fans tested for COVID ahead of playoff game

Less than 2% of those tested were positive for COVID and will not be able to attend Saturday's Wild Card game.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said almost 7,000 fans were tested this week.

Season ticket holders who were selected to purchase tickets to the Bills' first home playoff game in 25 years were required to get a COVID test to attend the game.

It was part of a pilot plan that the state partnered with the Bills to get fans back in the stands as safely as possible.