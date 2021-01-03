Nearly $3 million returned to consumers as a result of COVID-19 complaints

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) helped recoup the money for nearly 32,000 New Yorkers.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Nearly $3 million has found its way back into the wallets of New York residents thanks to the state's Division of Consumer Protection (DCP).

As part of National Consumer Protection Week, the department announced a record $2,831,400 was recouped tied to complaints involving the COVID-19 pandemic. The DCP says three out of the top five complaint categories in 2020 were direct result of COVID-19 issues such as order cancellations, gym memberships and entertainment refunds.

“COVID-19 has brought many changes to the marketplace and the Division of Consumer Protection has worked hard over the past year to help consumers navigate uncharted territory,” said Secretary of State Rossana Rosado. “As part of the National Consumer Protection Week, we are highlighting that in today’s amplified digital world, consumers must take precautions to protect themselves from nefarious actors preying on the vulnerable. I encourage all New Yorkers to take these smart steps outlined by the Division of Consumer Protection to protect their hard-earned money.”