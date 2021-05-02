Nearly 20,000 Erie County residents have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

As of February 4, 19,096 or just over 9% of the county's population have gotten at least one dose so far. Just under 4,000 second doses have been administered.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As of Thursday, February 4, nearly 20,000 Erie County residents have received at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county's Health Department reports that 19,096, or just over 9% of Erie County's population has gotten that initial shot at its Point of Distribution clinics (PODs). This is higher than the current NYS average of 7.6% of the population receiving at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Three percent of residents, or 3, 875 have gotten both doses.

The latest nursing home data shows approximately 86% of eligible residents have gotten a first dose, 59% have gotten the second dose. All 35 nursing homes in Erie County have have completed their first dose clinics.

The New York State Department of Health's Vaccine Tracker shows the WNY region has administered 88% of doses received through county, state, nursing home, pharmacy and community sites. The WNY region includes Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.