National Guard members leave Buffalo, ECMC

Three months ago, ECMC had 124 COVID patients and more than 200 workers who were out sick with COVID. As of Friday, there were only 14 COVID patients.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. National Guard is leaving Buffalo, providing the latest positive sign when it comes to battling COVID in Western New York.

Three months ago, Erie County Medical Center had 124 COVID-19 patients and more than 200 workers who were out sick with COVID.

So Governor Kathy Hochul deployed more than 20 Department of Defense members to ECMC to help them take care of patients. As of Friday, there are only 14 COVID patients there, which means that Department of Defense Military Medical Team can finally go home.

Before they leave Western New York, the hospital had a sendoff for those service men and women.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also showed up to say goodbye and thank you to the departing National Guard members.

"ECMC is the only Level 1 trauma center for all of Western New York," he said. "It gets the worst patients, the ones that need critical care. If ECMC is in a situation where it cannot accept those patients, the entire hospital system in Western New York is in deep trouble."

He added: "Today we have 14 COVID patients. Only one of those patients came here because of COVID. The other patients came here for other reasons and have COVID. Hopefully we're on our way back to some sense of normalcy and again. You were a big part of getting us to this point."

The team leader for the medical team at ECMC said her National Guard family sacrificed a lot to help out here, but they are glad they did.